More than 120 migrants rescued in east Aegean on Monday morning

Greek coast guard officers located and rescued 121 migrants and refugees in two separate incidents in the eastern Aegean Sea on Monday morning.

The fist incident concerned an inflatable dinghy that had sailed from Turkey and was trying to reach the northern shores of Ikaria. It was carrying 49 unidentified migrants who have been transported to Vathy on the nearby island of Samos.

In the second incident, 72 people sailing on a wooden boat south of Farmakonisi were towed to safety to the island’s harbor.