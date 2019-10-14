BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Selonda gets ‘Fish from Greece’ certification

TAGS: Business, Food

Selonda Aquaculture has received the “Fish from Greece” private certification from the TUV Hellas monitoring organization, concerning responsible fish farming and underscoring the high quality of Greek fish.

After acquiring the certification, the fish distributed by the Greek firm will also bear the “Fish from Greece” tag.

