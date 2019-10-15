As budget heads to Brussels, data show surplus overshooting target

Greece’s state budget is seen overshooting its primary surplus target by some 3 billion euros in the first nine months of the year thanks to improved tax revenues and contained expenditures, Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis said on Tuesday.

According to data, Greece’s primary surplus is forecast to come to 4.48 billion euros in January-September against a target for 1.47 billion euros and a primary surplus of 2.52 million in the same period of 2018.

Skylakakis also said that the government will be sending the draft of its 2020 budget to the European Commission on Tuesday for approval.