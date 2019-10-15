Transport staff expected to halt strike action

After weeks of stoppages, transport staff are expected to call off any further action after a breakthrough in talks with authorities on Tuesday.



According to Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, staff objections over a collective labor contract for this year have been addressed following consultations with the General Accounting Office.



In view of this, planned walkouts by staff on the Athens metro, Kifissia-Piraeus urban railway (ISAP) and the tram at the beginning and end of Thursday's shifts are expected to be called off.



An announcement by unionists confirming this is expected on Wednesday.