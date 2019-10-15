Improved Greece scored its second win at the Euro 2020 qualifiers on Tuesday seeing off visiting Bosnia 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens thanks to a late own goal.

In this first win under Dutch manager John van’t Schip, Greece played quite entertaining soccer and deserved victory, even if that came in awkward fashion two minutes from regulation time.

Half an hour into the game a decent combination of Dimitris Limnios with Petros Mantalos set up Vangelis Pavlidis who scored his first goal for the national team.

It did not take long for the Bosnians to equalize though, as a Sead Kolasinac cross from the left found Amer Gojak and he scored to expose the unprepared Greek defense.

The hosts put pressure on Bosnia creating several chances but were unable to translate them into goals, hitting the goalframe twice.

Yet just as the game seemed to head for a draw, Greece finally grabbed its first win in almost seven months courtesy of an Adnan Kovacevic own goal after a Yiannis Fetfatzidis effort.

Greece has got eight points from as many games in its group and will next face Armenia away on November 15. It has no hopes to qualify for the finals.