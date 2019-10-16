NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek police evict migrants from Exarchia squats

TAGS: Migration

Greek police have arrested a total of 31 people in dawn raids on squats in Athens mostly occupied by refugees and migrants, as part of a cleanup drive by the new conservative government.

Dozens of officers cleared two sites in the Exarchia neighborhood of the capital.

The migrants boarded buses to be transferred elsewhere.

