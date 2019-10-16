Chocolate Fest | Athens | October 17-20

The old OSY bus depot at the junction of Ermou and Pireos streets is gearing up to host the second edition of the country's biggest festival dedicated to chocolate. The event will feature a host of stalls with goodies based on or made exclusively using what is perhaps the most delightful of foods, as well as Greek pastry chefs demonstrating ways in which chocolate can be taken to a whole new level in the kitchen. Opening hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets cost 3 euros and are available at viva.gr. For more information, visit www.chocolatefest.gr.

Amaxostasio, Ermou & Pireos