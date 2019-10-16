WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Chocolate Fest | Athens | October 17-20

TAGS: Food, Festival

The old OSY bus depot at the junction of Ermou and Pireos streets is gearing up to host the second edition of the country's biggest festival dedicated to chocolate. The event will feature a host of stalls with goodies based on or made exclusively using what is perhaps the most delightful of foods, as well as Greek pastry chefs demonstrating ways in which chocolate can be taken to a whole new level in the kitchen. Opening hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets cost 3 euros and are available at viva.gr. For more information, visit www.chocolatefest.gr.

Amaxostasio, Ermou & Pireos

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 