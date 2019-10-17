Anarchists protest Syria incursion at Turkish Airlines check-in desk

A group of anarchists protested Turkey's incursion into Syrian territory in front of the check-in desk of Turkish Airlines, inside Thessaloniki's Makedonia international airport on Thursday afternoon.



The protesters entered the airport departures area shortly after 5 p.m., unfurled a banner and shouted slogans against Turkey's action for about 20 minutes, according to local media.

They then left the airport and boarded a bus back into the city.

Local media report that some people have been detained, but this has not been officially confirmed.