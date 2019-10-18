NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Soccer fan club raids uncover axes, other weapons

TAGS: Crime, Soccer

Police in Thessaloniki have raided the fan clubs of two of the northern port city’s biggest soccer teams, Aris and PAOK, located in the Toumba and Harilaou districts respectively, seizing a multitude of potential weapons.

According to an announcement on Friday, the biggest haul was at the PAOK club, where officers seized 16 pairs of brass knuckles, 11 axes, 17 wooden bats, four hoes, shovels and an assortment of iron bars, flares and smoke bombs. 

Police also remanded 11 people in custody in the two raids, which were coordinated by the force’s department for soccer violence.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 