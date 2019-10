Marine archaeologists pull up a net full of ancient ceramic artifacts during a diving expedition at a shipwreck off the island of Antikythera this month. The latest haul of five sandbags, which had been left on the seabed during a previous expedition, included bones, olive kernels, copper nails and a bronze ring. The team also pulled up a basket full of amphora pieces. The expedition is headed by Dr Aggeliki Simosi, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Evia. [Intime News/Culture Ministry]