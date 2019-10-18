Time for Greek tourism to diversify its product, says Retsos

Tourism cannot operate on autopilot, Yiannis Retsos, head of the Greek Tourism Confederation, said on Friday.

Speaking at the entity’s annual conference, he explained that the future of the sector demands the formation of strategic management and the immediate implementation of plans, with tourism in Greece expanding into spheres beyond the sea-and-sun model.

"Now is the time for major changes in Greek tourism," Retsos stated, adding that the demise of Thomas Cook illustrated that – far from abandoning major tour operators – Greek tourism must consider the enrichment of alternative options through new channels.