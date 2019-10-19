13 migrants injured in road accident

Police say 13 people were injured when a vehicle crammed with undocumented migrants overturned in northern Greece.

The accident took place on Saturday near Kornofolia in the Evros region, near the border with Turkey.

All passengers, whose nationalities were not made public, were taken to the General Hospital of Didimoticho. Doctors said their injuries were not life-threatening. Police were searching for a suspected migrant smuggler who was believed to be hiding in the area.