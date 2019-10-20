Authorities to move 700 migrants from Samos to mainland on Monday

A total of 700 migrants will leave the island of Samos by ship Monday to be taken to the part of Piraeus and, from there, to camps in the mainland.

The move is part of an effort to relieve some overflowing island camps, where conditions are often squalid, leading to frequent migrant protests that, on occasion, turn violent.

A total of 6,500 migrants are in Samos at this moment.

The ferry that will take the migrants from Samos, Paros Jet, is, at present, anchored in the port of Piraeus. The sea trip to Samos takes at least 9 hours.