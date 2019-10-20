MONDAY

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) holds the first European Policy Dialogue Forum on Refugees and Migrants – titled “Understanding Current Challenges of Refugees and Migrants in Europe: What Can We Do?” – at the Athens Hilton Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). (Info: www.kaiciid.org)

Listed company Paperpack Tsoukaridis holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) holds a seminar on “Practical Issues about the Issue of Golden Visas” from 4 to 9 p.m. at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Management Association holds its 11th Risk Management & Compliance Forum, titled “Managing Risk and Addressing New Challenges,” at the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Syntagma Square, central Athens. (Info: www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its survey on road freight transport for 2018 and its April-June statistics on the quarterly non-financial accounts of the general government.

WEDNESDAY

The Climate Change Policies & Business Conference takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.climatechangeconference.gr)

The StartUpNow Forum, which describes itself as the first forum in Greece focused on closing deals, opens at Technopolis in Gazi, south of central Athens. To Thursday. (Info: www.startupnowforum.gr)

The IT Directors Forum 2019 takes place at the Ethniki Insurance Conference Center (103-105 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: www.itdirectorsforum.gr)

THURSDAY

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and Europol co-host thee third Internet of Things Security Conference at the Divani Palace Acropolis Hotel (19-25 Parthenonos, Athens). To Friday. (Info: www.enisa.europa.eu)

European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc visits Athens and meets with Theodore Veniamis, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its Leadership Forum 2019, titled “Discussing Professional Opportunities and Entrepreneurship with Youth,” at Flisvos Marina in Palaio Faliro, from 4.30 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The 40th Party Congress of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) opens at the Athens Hilton Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). To Saturday. (Info: www.aldeparty.eu)

The 1st Event Marketing Conference takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.eventmarketingconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its April-June data on the quarterly non-financial accounts of institutional sectors.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager visits Athens and participates in the ALDE party conference.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the readings of its work categories price indexes and construction cost indexes for new residential buildings in the third quarter of the year, and its September figures on material costs for new residential buildings.

Listed enterprises Doppler and SATO hold extraordinary general shareholders meetings.

SATURDAY

The Pagritia Ekthesi exhibition on all things Crete opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To November 3. (Info: pagritiaekthesi.gr)

SUNDAY

Clocks go back one hour at 4 a.m. (to 3 a.m.), as Daylight Saving time ends for this year.

Student parade takes place in Thessaloniki commemorating “Ochi Day.”