Number of unemployed drops 5.06 pct in September, OAED reports

The total number of people registered as being unemployed in Greece fell by 5.06 percent from August to September, the Manpower Organization (OAED) reported on Monday.

This brought the August total of 888,089 listed as unemployed down to 843,154 in September.

The drop in unemployment is calculated by the criterion of actively seeking work.

Concerning those who are registered as unemployed but are not seeking employment, OAED reported a drop of 4.8 percent, from 73,660 in August to 70,128 in September. [ANA-MPA]