Greek 10-year bond falls to record low

Yields for the Greek 10-year benchmark bond fell to a record low of 1.268 percent on Tuesday, while the five-year benchmark bond also dropped to 0.51 percent.

The spread between the Greek 10-year bond and the German bund also stands at a new historic low since before 2004, at 165 basis points.

Investors expect Greece's credit rating to be upgraded by Standard & Poor’s on Friday. Canadian DBRS may also move ahead with an upgrade on November 1. [ANA-MPA]

