Black Friday sales set for November 29

The Athens Traders’ Association on Tuesday said that this year’s Black Friday sales campaign, when retailers slash product prices to push surplus stock, will take place on November 29.

The popular campaign will come on top of the mid-season sales, which are scheduled to take place on November 1 to 15, with retailers having the option to stay open for business on Sunday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be another campaign dubbed Cyber Monday and aimed at promoting online sales, on December 2.

The association warned that consumers should demand to see the original prices of all items so that they can judge whether advertised discounts are actually being applied.

It also said that it will be appealing to the government to abolish mid-season sales at the demand of the majority of its members, who argue that they have a negative impact on regular trade.