Intraparty committee reaches agreement on diaspora vote

An intraparty committee discussing ruling New Democracy’s initiative to grant full voting rights to diaspora Greeks reached a consensus, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced on Tuesday evening.

Lawmakers agreed that the vote will count towards the overall election result and that diaspora Greeks will be able to select among 15 (previously 12) MPs from a state list.

Voting will only take place at a Consulate or any other venue selected by the authorities.

Greeks who can prove with state documents that they have lived in the country for two years over the past 35 years will also be eligible to vote.

Political parties can include diaspora Greeks in their tickets, if they choose to.

“It is a bill that deserves and should be voted by 300 lawmakers,” Theodorikakos said.

The legislation requires a two-third majority (200 votes) to be ratified.