Olympiakos missed a great chance for a result against Bayern Munich on Tuesday as it lost 3-2 at home for the Champions League despite raising its game to match its illustrious opponent.

Olympiakos scored first, halfway through the first half, as Costas Tsimikas stormed through the right-hand side of the German defense to find Youssef El-Arabi and he beat Manuel Neuer, who cleared the ball only after it had crossed the line.

Just 11 minutes later though Bayern equalized with Robert Lewandowski who got the spills from a Jose Sa save to power the ball to the net’s ceiling.

Olympiakos held on till the hour mark, often threatening its visitors too, but a series of defensive errors after a corner kick led to Lewandowski completing Bayern’s fightback on the 62nd minute.

Corentin Tolisso then capitalized on another lapse of concentration by Olympiakos and thundered a shot past Sa on the 74th for 3-1.

Guilherme pulled one back for Olympiakos five minutes on, as his long-distance shot was deflected in off Thiago Alcantara to beat Neuer.

Olympiakos pushed forward in search of an equalizer and worried the Bayern defense time and again, with the help of the capacity crowd, but the Germans would not bow to the pressure.

The Greek team is now bottom of the group, on one point from three games and is visiting Bayern in a couple of weeks’s time.

Earlier on Tuesday hooded youths attacked those of Bayern at the Under-19 game between the two teams at the Rentis sports center. The onslaught resulted in the injury of four Bayern supporters. Olympiakos issued a statement saying the perpetrators of this invasion have no place in or relation with the Piraeus club.

Deputy Minister for Sport Lefteris Avgenakis communicated with UEFA officials about this serious incident and announced a meeting with sports prosecutor Constantinos Simitzoglou for Wednesday.

There was also a standoff between Olympiakos and Bayern fans at the Piraeus metro station, with police averting a clash.