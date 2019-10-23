Coast guard vessel collides with refugee boat near Kos, three missing

Three refugees, including a child, were missing and six were injured off the island of Kos on Wednesday morning after a Coast Guard boat collided with their rubber dinghy carrying 34 people on board.



The dinghy capsized throwing all passengers into the water, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Those missing are a three year-old boy and two men aged 26 and 28, Greek media reported.

Α vessel of EU border patrol Frontex in the area rescued 31 people, while another three Greek coast guard boats, a Super Puma helicopter and a privately-owned boat joined the search and rescue effort.

Those injured were transferred to the hospital in Kos. No details were known about their health.

A Navy underwater unit was also searching the area for the missing refugees.

The Coast Guard vessel was on a regular petrol east of Kos when the incident happened.