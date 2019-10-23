Tonight We Improvise | Athens | October 25 & 27

The Greek National Theater is ending its run of “Tonight We Improvise,” in which director Dimitris Mavrikios masterfully pairs Pirandello's “Leonora, addio!” with the music of Manos Hadjidakis in order to explore the relationship between imagination and reality and the power of the creation over the creator. The play will be accompanied by English surtitles on Friday and Sunday, and starts at 8.30 and 7 p.m. respectively. Tickets cost 10-18 euros from www.ticketservices.gr or the theater's box office (open 9.30 a.m. - 9.30 p.m.).

National Theater, Ziller Building, 22-24 Agiou Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.528.8170