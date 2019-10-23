Bill to expand use of online payments

A Finance Ministry bill due to reach Parliament in January will expand the professional categories that have to accept payment using card terminals.

It will also provide consumers with incentives to ask for receipts, such as doubling the value of receipts (toward the tax-free threshold) from certain professions that have a poor record when it comes to issuing receipts, according to ministry data.

The bill also foresees a reduction in the limit on cash payments, which currently stands at 500 euros, to 400 or 300 euros per transaction.