Crete mayors agree to take in 400 refugee children

The mayors representing the four main regions of Crete have agreed to take in dozens of unaccompanied refugee children as part of a government scheme to relocate them from unsuitable facilities on the islands of the eastern Aegean.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Crete’s Regional Association of Mayors agreed to a request by Deputy Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou to take in 400 children from island camps.

They will be put up in groups of 30 or so across the four regional units, though the facilities where they will be housed have yet to be announced.