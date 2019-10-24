Greece appears to be taking two steps back for every step forward it makes in combating bureaucracy, as it has slid further on the World Bank’s global Doing Business chart.

According to the Doing Business 2020 report published on Thursday, Greece ranked 79th among 190 countries, down from 72nd last year. Across the 12 business regulatory areas that the World Bank looks at in each country to rank them according to how they facilitate entrepreneurship, Greece posted an improvement in only three.

The introduction of the One-Stop Shop for starting a business with just a few clicks on a keyboard did not suffice to improve Greece’s position, as the obligation to produce a Property Tax (TAP) clearance for property sales was reinstated at the same time, rendering transactions more difficult, to cite just one example.