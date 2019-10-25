British woman dies in house fire in Glyfada, southern Athens

A 65-year-old British woman died in a fire in her home in the southern Athenian suburb of Glyfada in the early hours of Friday, Greece’s fire service has said.

According to the report, the woman was found dead in her living room after firefighters extinguished a blaze in her ground-floor apartment on Poseidonos Avenue at around 2 a.m.

She reportedly had extensive burns all over her body.

An investigation into what started the blaze is under way, though initial findings suggest that the 65-year-old may have dropped a lit cigarette after falling asleep on the living room couch.