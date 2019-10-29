Greece receives ten expressions of interest in sale of Athens airport stake

Greek state privatization fund HRADF or TAIPED) on Tuesday announced that 10 investment schemes have expressed their interest for a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport (AIA), owned by the fund.

Greece holds a 55 percent stake in the airport, Germany-based AviAlliance GmbH, owned by Canada’s pension investor PSP Investments, holds a 40 percent stake in the airport and Greece’s Copelouzos the rest.



Expressions of interest were submitted by ADP Groupe, APG Asset Management, AviAlliance GmbH, Vinci Airports, Ferrovial international SE, First State Investments, Global Infrastructure Partners and a consortium of Ardian Infrastructure Fund S.C.A., Sicar and Ardian Infrastructure Fund V B S.C.S. SICAV – RAIF, another consortium of KKR-EGIS and a consortium of MEIF 6 Attic Investment, RAFFLES INFRA HOLDING and Chengdong Investment Corporation.

The deadline for the non-binding bids expired at 1500 GMT. The public-private partnership secured this year a 20-year extension to operate the airport until 2046.

AIA, a gateway to Europe for people coming from the Middle East and highly profitable since it started operation in 2001, handled 24 million passengers last year, an annual rise of 11%, and had revenues of 496 million euros.



The new conservative government has pledged to speed up privatizations, a key part of Greece’s post-bailout agreement with its lenders, to attract investment and stimulate growth in a country which is recovering after a multi-year crisis.

[Reuters]