Masoutis supermarkets robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

Greek police are searching for an armed man believed to have held up two supermarkets in the Athens districts of Patisia and Galatsi late Tuesday.



Police say the suspect is believed to have robbed the Masoutis supermarket on Papadiamantis Street at 8.05 p.m. before holding up another store belonging to the same chain on the corner of Christianoupoleos and Panos streets in Galatsi about ten minutes later.



It is not known how much cash the robber made off with.