Fraudsters pretending to be tax officials nabbed in Crete

Police in the Cretan port of Iraklio on Wednesday announced the arrest of three people – a Greek couple and a foreign man – who are believed to have defrauded local entrepreneurs out of at least 30,000 euros by pretending to be tax officials and promising to protect them from possible inspections and resultant fines in exchange for a fee.



Police have confirmed seven cases of fraud by the trio in question but believe there are more and are continuing their investigation.