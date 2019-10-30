Greek state bond yields fall to new record lows

Greek state bond prices rose and yields fell to new record lows in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Wednesday.

The 10-year Greek bond yield fell to 1.19 pct from 1.22 pct on Tuesday, falling below the 1.20 pct barrier for the first time ever.

The five-year bond yield also eased to 0.41 pct from 0.441 pct the previous day. The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds was 1.57 pct from 1.60 pct on Tuesday.

Turnover was 14 million euros, all buy orders.

In interbank markets, interest rates were mixed. The 12-month rate was -0.334 pct, the six-month rate was -0.381 pct, the three-month rate was -0.423 pct and the one-month rate was -0.475 pct.

[ANA-MPA]