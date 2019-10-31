Poland calls EU migrant relocation plan faulty

Poland's government argues that it refused to follow the European Union's migrant relocation plan because the scheme was faulty and raised security concerns.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller was reacting Thursday to an opinion by a top EU legal adviser who said that Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary have been breaking EU law by refusing to accept migrants under a 2015 plan.

Muller argued the plan was faulty, allowed many other countries to also avoid fully meeting their obligations and was eventually dropped. He said the government's prime concern was to protect the interests of Polish citizens and defend against "uncontrolled migration."

The legal opinion of Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston is not legally binding but such recommendations are usually followed in the rulings by the European Court of Justice. [AP]