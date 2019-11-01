The average monthly salary of part-timers in Greece amounts to the particularly low figure of 404.5 euros gross. This is based on the latest available data from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) as declared by employers.

The end-April data also show that 28.66 percent of the country’s workers earn part-time salaries, and that there has been an improvement both in the average salary and in the number of people employed on an annual basis.

The total figure of employed workers came to 2,352,294, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. There was an increase of 10.86 percent in full-timers and a 6.93 percent advance in part-timers on annual basis.

The average salary for workers at all companies rose 5.48 percent in a year to reach 1,170.73 euros. The daily wage grew 3.47 percent to reach 51.38 euros, EFKA data show.

Men have the upper hand in full-time jobs while women dominate part-time work: Men account for 53.5 percent of all jobs at corporations, 56.28 percent of full-time employed staff, and 44.7 percent of part-time employment.