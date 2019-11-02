Weather to deteriorate as of Sunday evening, EMY warns

Heavy rain, storms and strong winds were expected to hit various parts of Greece late Sunday and through Tuesday morning, the country's National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned on Saturday.

According to an emergency report filed by the service, bad weather was expected first in the western parts, including the Ionian islands, Epirus, parts of western and even southern Peloponnese.



As of Monday afternoon and until Tuesday morning, storms will hit Thrace, the islands of the eastern Aegean and the southern Peloponnese.



On Monday morning and until noon, EMY warned that rain will reach Attica and the eastern Peloponnese.