MONDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, as part of a visit to the China International Import Expo.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its ExportUSA Forum at the Grand Hyatt Athens, 115 Syngrou. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) and the Association of Greek Law Firms hold an event on “The Dilemmas of the Constitutional Reform,” at 6 p.m. at 7 Academias, Athens. Admission is free. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

TUESDAY

The union of workers at Trainose railway operator are holding work stoppages from 5-8 a.m., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to midnight, also affecting the Proastiakos suburban rail.

WEDNESDAY

Education Minister Niki Kerameus to visit Brussels and meet with European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel.

ERGO Marathon Expo, the exhibition of the Athens Authentic Marathon, opens at the Faliro Arena. To Saturday. Admission is free. (Info: athensclassicmarathonexpo.gr)

Listed company Jumbo is holding its annual general meeting.

THURSDAY

Workers at Trainose railway company hold a 24-hour strike, affecting also the Proastiakos suburban rail and the metro service to and from the Athens airport.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is holding its 17th annual corporate social responsibility conference, titled “We Are the Change Generation,” from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

A conference on data-driven marketing titled “The Big Brand Theory” is held at the Maroussi Plaza, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.bigbrandtheory.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the August results of its labor force survey and provisional data on commercial transactions in September.

OTE telecoms will publish its third-quarter financial results.

Listed enterprise Lanacam will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders.

FRIDAY

The 35th international tourism exhibition Philoxenia and the international hotel equipment exhibition Hotelia open at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.helexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the September readings of its industrial production index, the October data of the national consumer price index and its survey on the Use of Information and Communication Technologies by Households and Individuals in 2019.

Athens-listed company Sato holds a general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 7th Supply Chain & Logistics exhibition and the Cargo Truck & Van Expo 2019 are opening at the Metropolitan Expo center, by Athens airport. To November 11. (Info: www.supplychainexpo.gr)

The Organizing Committee for the Support of Libraries, in collaboration with the Media Literacy Institute (MLI) and Journalists About Journalism (JAJ-www.jaj.gr), organize a series of workshops on “Fake news: Information and Libraries,” with specialists from Germany, Spain, the USA, Finland and Greece. The workshops will take place at the Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens, as part of the 3rd Greek Media Literacy Week. All workshops are free of charge. (Info: 210.946.9631)

SUNDAY

The Athens Marathon is held along the original course from Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.