Nearly 200 migrants arrive in Piraeus from islands

Nearly 200 more asylum seekers arrived at the country's main port of Piraeus on Monday morning as part of the government's ongoing transfers from overcrowded facilities on the Aegean islands.

The Nisos Samos ferry brought over 151 migrants from Chios and 40 from Lesvos while another 87 migrants - 62 from Leros and 25 from Kos - were to arrive on the Blue Star 2.

The migrants are to be transferred by bus to facilities in different parts of the country though concerns are rising about protests by many local communities against new camps in their areas.