Authorities find migrants in refrigerated truck on Egnatia Highway

Greek authorities on Monday found 41 undocumented migrants crammed into a refrigerator truck on the Egnatia Highway in northern Greece.

The truck driver, a Georgian man, was detained after police stopped the vehicle at a junction between Xanthi and Komotini and found the migrants in an inspection.

According to initial reports, the migrants are from Afghanistan though police were running identity checks to confirm.

The fridge had not been in operation at the time that the vehicle was stopped, reports said.