131 Syrian migrants reach Cyprus by boat

File photo

Cyprus police say 131 Syrian migrants have reached the east Mediterranean island nation aboard a boat.

Cypriot authorities tracked the migrants' 20-meter (65-foot) craft early Monday off the island's northwestern coastline.

A marine police vessel was dispatched to escort it to a harbor where the 118 men, nine minors and four women disembarked.

The migrants will be taken to a reception center on the capital Nicosia's outskirts.

Cyprus' northern coastline is at its closest around 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Turkey's southern coast.

Cypriot officials say most migrants arriving on Cyprus depart from Turkey.

[AP]