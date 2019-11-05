Imitation & Inspiration | Thessaloniki | To November 15

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki explores the reproduction of ancient Greek art as a necessity and an artistic expression in its own right in a show of 110 displays covering five millennia, starting from the proto-Cycladic era and reaching right up up to 20th century. It also highlights the materials, methods and objectives of the artists who created replicas of ancient masterpieces. Opening hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr