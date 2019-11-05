WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Imitation & Inspiration | Thessaloniki | To November 15

TAGS: Exhibition, Visual Arts, History, Archaeology

The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki explores the reproduction of ancient Greek art as a necessity and an artistic expression in its own right in a show of 110 displays covering five millennia, starting from the proto-Cycladic era and reaching right up up to 20th century. It also highlights the materials, methods and objectives of the artists who created replicas of ancient masterpieces. Opening hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 