Police on Crete on Wednesday said they had smashed a crime ring believed to be behind a barrage of robberies and burglaries in the island’s Minoa Pediada municipality near Iraklio.

Out of 18 suspected ring members, six were arrested and faced a prosecutor.

The racket is said to have netted cash, jewelry and valuables worth more than 218,000 euros from 77 robberies and burglaries that targeted homes, warehouses and churches.