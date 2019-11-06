Athens is projected to record Europe’s highest increase in property prices and rental rates for commercial properties (office buildings, stores logistics etc) next year according to the annual survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers for the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

The report puts Athens on top of the chart of 31 European cities, followed by Lisbon, Berlin, Amsterdam and Munich.

ULI Hellas president and 8G Capital Partners chief executive Tasos Kotzanastasis comments that Athens ranks top thanks to "the stabilization of [Greece’s] economy, the reduction of political risk and the lack of supply, as recent developments have been very scant."