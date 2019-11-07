Land registry to be ready in 2022, minister says

Greece’s long-delayed transition from the old system to the new land registry will be be completed in three years, Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday.

The reasons for the delays is the revision of the legal form of the cadastre two years ago, the successive extensions to the deadline for owners to declare their properties and the large submission rates.

"The information we have shows a strong response from citizens. Obviously, they are convinced that the land registry can and should be completed for the benefit of all, and that there will be an end to the extensions,” he said.

In September, the number of property declarations submitted exceeded 700,000 throughout the country and in October, the total number exceeded 950,000.