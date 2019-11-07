NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two Kurdish nationals wanted by Turkey arrested in southern Athens

TAGS: Crime, Turkey

Police in the southern Athens suburb of Neo Faliro on Thursday arrested two men who were later identified as Kurdish nationals wanted by Turkish authorities.

According to initial reports, the two men were remanded for questioning by officers on motorcycle patrol when they were seen acting “suspiciously.”

The suspects reportedly became violent when they were taken to the local police station, attacking officers and refusing to comply with finger-printing procedures.

They were arrested on the spot and taken to a prosecutor, who set their trial for November 19.

A search revealed that they are wanted in Turkey, whose Interpol branch has issued a Red Notice for their arrest.

