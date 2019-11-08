Plan for ISAP underground section revived

After more than a decade of delays, plans to move the section of the electric railway (ISAP) between Neo Faliro and Piraeus underground appear ready to move forward following the approval of a sum for a pre-tender study, Kathimerini understands.

The stalled project appears to be back on track following a decision by the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) to approve the disbursement of 91,250 euros in state funds for the study.

The next challenge will be for STASY to secure the 100 million euros that the project itself is expected to cost.