Rain, strong winds cause problems in northwestern Greece

Municipal and regional repair crews were sent out in force at first light in Epirus, northwestern Greece, on Friday to clear rocks and other debris washed down onto many parts of the road network by strong downpours and powerful winds overnight.

The problems were most acute on the road network between the towns of Konitsa and Parga, and from Tzoumerka to Filiates, while a section of the Ioannina-Kozani national highway also had to be closed to traffic overnight due to flooding.

Serious flooding was also reported inside the seaside town of Parga, while Kardamitsia, an area on the outskirts of the city of Ioannina, was hit by a mini-tornado that uprooted trees and damaged a house.

The wet and windy weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country on Friday, and particularly in the east and northeast.