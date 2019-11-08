Crete bracing for storms

Authorities in Crete are advising residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution on Friday, as weather forecasts warn of powerful storms hitting the island.

The fire service advised residents to clear gutters and balcony drains, but also to avoid walking or driving in any areas where there are even the smallest signs of possible flooding.

It warned motorists in particular to be cautious if driving on roads near streams and floodplains, hoping to avert incidents similar to that at the start of the year, when a family of four drowned after their car was swept up in a flood near the Geropotamos River in Rethymno.