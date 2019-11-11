MusicAeterna & Teodor Currentzis | Athens | November 11 & 12

The acclaimed MusicAeterna Ensemble and Choir and Teodor Currentzis, a gifted conductor renowned for his energetic style, will perform at the Athens Concert Hall as part of its Great Orchestras – Great Condutors Cycle on November 11 and 12. On Monday, the ensemble will play “Tristia,” a piece by multi-award-winning French composer Philippe Hersant based on poems written by prisoners. Tuesday’s program comprises Alfred Schnittke’s Concerto for Choir, one of the Russian composer’s most masterly and dramatic works which is based on the mystical and enchanting poetry of Saint Gregory of Narek. Both performances start at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 21 to 75 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr