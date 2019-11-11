Traffic disrupted in central Athens for Chinese president’s visit

Police shut down central avenues in the Greek capital on Monday morning as a two-day visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping got underway.

The road closures concern Syntagma square, the Presidential Mansion and the area around the Acropolis Hill.

The Syntagma metro station will remain closed and trains will pass through without stopping.

Similar traffic restrictions are expected to take effect in Piraeus this afternoon, when Xi and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visit China’s biggest investment in Greece at the port of Piraeus.