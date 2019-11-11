Foreign minister asks Turkey to enforce deal with EU, restrict migration

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Turkey to respect its commitments on controlling refugee and migrant departures from its shores, and slammed EU member-states that refuse to assume their share of the burden.

"We ask the Turks to be exceedingly serious in this matter and not permit - I could say encourage - what is happening,” Dendias said in an interview with ANT1 on Monday.

“No country in the world can allow itself to become a ground for irregular migration. The only thing that can be justified is the protection of refugees,” he added.

“the second message is to our european partners, friends, our European family. We are all in this togather, so the burdens, just like our commitments, must be shared by everyone.”

He said that the government will improve its overall system for managing migration and increase the return of migrants not eligible for asylum.

"In other words, those that do not qualify for the protection mandated by international law will return to their homes - with dignity, with respect for their rights - but they have no right to be in Greece and in Europe," he said.