Thunderstorms to spread across Greece

A weather front dubbed “Victoria” was expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Attica and other parts of the country on Tuesday evening, along with hailstorms in some areas.



Victoria arrived in western Greece on Tuesday, causing major disruption on the island of Corfu with powerful waves lashing its main port and that of Lefkimi and flooding roads, as well as gale-force winds that brought down a number of trees.



Roads in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, were also flooded.



Furthermore, according to the Athens Observatory’s Meteo service, clouds of dust and sand from the Sahara Desert are expected to blanket different parts of the country, in some cases resulting in muddy rain.