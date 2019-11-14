Metropolis of Ilia opens two monasteries to house Syrian refugees

The Metropolis of Ilia, in the western Peloponnese, announced on Thursday an initiative to host several single-parent families of asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in two monasteries in the region.

According to local news websites, about 50 to 60 Syrian families will move into the newly-renovated Monastery of Poretso, which lies at the foot of Erymanthos mountain, at an altitude of 794 meters.

The monastery had been abandoned for years until the Metropolis decided to undertake a complete renovation, using funds secured through the country’s national tourism board (EOT).

It intended initially to turn it into a hostel, until the decision was taken to house Syrians instead.

The Metropolis will also open the Monastery of Kato Divris as soon as maintenance work has been completed. The monastery is at the entrance of a namesake village.

A third option is a pupils’ hostel in Filothei, which currently hosts 25 school and university students. The Metropolis says there is room available for another 50 people.