Mitsotakis, Merkel discuss burgeoning refugee crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday discussed the migration issue amid increasing arrivals from Turkey and a report calling for action to head off a new crisis.

On Wednesday, the European Court of Auditors is urging the European Union to address shortfalls in its approach to easing migrant pressure on Greece and Italy and to draw lessons from its failures before a new crisis grips the continent.

A total of 2,l152 migrants landed on the islands of the eastern Aegean between November 1 and 14, according to official government figures. The new arrivals join state camps that are already intensely overcrowded as authorities seek to step up transfers to facilities on the mainland.